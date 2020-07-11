COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced Saturday that nine people tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent on-campus screening of 185 student-athletes and staff.
The University said the nine student-athletes and staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by health officials.
Under guidance from local health officials, voluntary, individual training sessions for the football program have been temporarily suspended, the athletics department said.
In previous testing of 105 individuals in June, no individual tested positive for COVID-19.
The athletics department said it is working with the University Health Center to conduct regular COVID-19 testing and have developed protocols in the event of positive test results.