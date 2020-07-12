Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Redskins may soon be no more — at least with their current name.
According to a report in SportsBusiness Journal, the team could “retire” the Redskins name on Monday, CBS Sports reports.
It’s not immediately clear what the team’s new name may be.
Earlier this month, FedEx, which sponsors the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, called on the team to change its name.
