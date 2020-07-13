CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 73K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As coronavirus cases in Maryland top 73,500, hospitalizations slightly declined after a slight increase over the weekend.

The state reports a total of 73,527 positive COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic as of July 13.

Currently, 386 people are hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. As of Monday, 3,194 people have died from the virus in the state.

Maryland has administered 818,993 coronavirus tests with 578,430 being negative. The positivity rate is at 4.63%.

Of the 11,467 ever hospitalized, 5,230 have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 218 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,562 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,566 (353) 13*
Baltimore County 8,892 (474) 22*
Calvert 453 (26) 1*
Caroline 336 (3)
Carroll 1,221 (113) 3*
Cecil 529 (28) 1*
Charles 1,528 (88) 2*
Dorchester 217 (5)
Frederick 2,605 (113) 7*
Garrett 27
Harford 1,288 (63) 3*
Howard 2,850 (90) 6*
Kent 205 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,780 (722) 38*
Prince George’s 19,773 (691) 23*
Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 708 (51)
Somerset 101 (3)
Talbot 189 (4)
Washington 728 (29)
Wicomico 1,139 (42)
Worcester 322 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,297
10-19 4,019 (1)
20-29 11,422 (18) 1*
30-39 13,765 (42) 5*
40-49 12,840 (101) 3*
50-59 11,380 (250) 13*
60-69 8,065 (522) 12*
70-79 5,081 (786) 20*
80+ 4,658 (1,461) 76*
Data not available (13) 1*
Female 38,231 (1,572) 69*
Male 35,296 (1,622) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 21,250 (1,298) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,427 (124) 6*
White (NH) 14,901 (1,357) 67*
Hispanic 19,491 (363) 8*
Other (NH) 3,518 (35)
Data not available 12,940 (17) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

