ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As coronavirus cases in Maryland top 73,500, hospitalizations slightly declined after a slight increase over the weekend.
The state reports a total of 73,527 positive COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic as of July 13.
Currently, 386 people are hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. As of Monday, 3,194 people have died from the virus in the state.
Maryland has administered 818,993 coronavirus tests with 578,430 being negative. The positivity rate is at 4.63%.
Of the 11,467 ever hospitalized, 5,230 have been released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|218
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,562
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,566
|(353)
|13*
|Baltimore County
|8,892
|(474)
|22*
|Calvert
|453
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|336
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,221
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|529
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,528
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|217
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,605
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|27
|Harford
|1,288
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,850
|(90)
|6*
|Kent
|205
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,780
|(722)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,773
|(691)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|290
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|708
|(51)
|Somerset
|101
|(3)
|Talbot
|189
|(4)
|Washington
|728
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,139
|(42)
|Worcester
|322
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,297
|10-19
|4,019
|(1)
|20-29
|11,422
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,765
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,840
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,380
|(250)
|13*
|60-69
|8,065
|(522)
|12*
|70-79
|5,081
|(786)
|20*
|80+
|4,658
|(1,461)
|76*
|Data not available
|(13)
|1*
|Female
|38,231
|(1,572)
|69*
|Male
|35,296
|(1,622)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,250
|(1,298)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,427
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|14,901
|(1,357)
|67*
|Hispanic
|19,491
|(363)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,518
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,940
|(17)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.