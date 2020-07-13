BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a possible stabbing in southeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Comet Street in Pleasant View Gardens just north of E. Fayette Street around 12:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene. Police are investigating how she died.

So far this year there have been 174 homicides in Baltimore.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Police are also investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore early Monday.

Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 2:24 a.m. When they arrived they found two men being treated for gunshot wounds.

The first victim was shot in the arm and the second was shot in the hand. Investigators believe they were shot in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue.

Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.