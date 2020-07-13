TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery of four juveniles at Towson Town Center last week as a bias incident after the alleged robber used an anti-Semitic phrase toward the group.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 9.
According to police, the robber pulled one of the juveniles back by his shirt as the group was leaving the mall and demanded their property. He got away with their purchases, cell phones and cash.
Police said the robber also stole a kippah, also known as a yarmulke, from one of the victims and then called them a derogatory phrase based on their perceived Jewish religious beliefs. While he reportedly had a knife in his waistband, he did not pull it on the victims.
The suspect then fled back into the mall.
Police did not say if they have any information about a possible suspect.