WINDSOR MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives have identified the suspect in the assault of a 22-month-old girl in Windsor Mill on July 12.
Dayquis Korleone Moore, 21, of the 4000 block of Chesmont Avenue is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and various other charges, police said Tuesday.
According to police, the domestic shooting happened on Derby Shire Circle around 7 p.m. Sunday night. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the child’s mother and an ex-boyfriend. The man allegedly assaulted the mother when he went to the home to pick up some items.
22-Month-Old Girl Sustains Graze Wound After Pregnant Mother Assaulted By Armed Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say
Nicole Smith, the 22-month-old’s grandmother, told WJZ her daughter — the girl’s mother — is five months pregnant and the ex-boyfriend is the unborn child’s father.
The child is expected to survive, police said.
Moore is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center with denied bail. He will have a bail review later Tuesday afternoon.