'I Got To Win Me A Super Bowl. I Got To Get Where He's At': Ravens QB Lamar Jackson On Patrick Mahomes New $500 Million Contract ExtensionThe Ravens quarterback praised Mahomes on his new deal and says that he wants to get himself won in the coming years.

Short-Handed Orioles Continue To Rebuild In Abbreviated SeasonThe Baltimore Orioles will attempt to navigate an abbreviated baseball season without their most productive player, a severe shortage of outfielders and a precarious starting rotation.

Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne Says Her Request To Opt Out Of 2020 Season DeniedElena Delle Donne, the reigning WNBA MVP and a star on the defending champion Washington Mystics, is weighing whether she will play this season after a panel of doctors denied her request to opt out for medical reasons.

Washington NFL Team Retires Redskins Name, Logo; New Ones In DevelopmentThe Washington Redskins announced Monday they are retiring their team name.