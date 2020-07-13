WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police detectives are investigating how a 22-month-old girl was injured Sunday night during a domestic shooting.
According to police, the domestic shooting happened on Derby Shire Circle Sunday night around 7 p.m. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the child’s mother and an ex-boyfriend. The man allegedly assaulted the mother.
Another man, who lives in the home, tried to stop the assault, when the suspect pulled a handgun. A struggle ensued and the male resident was struck with the gun in the upper body. The gun discharged during the struggle leaving the toddler with a graze wound.
The suspect left the gun at the scene, police said, then fled the home. He was later arrested by responding officers after a brief foot pursuit.
The suspect’s identity will be released later Monday following formal charges.