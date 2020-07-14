BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ampersea in Fells Point said Tuesday that the restaurant would temporarily close after an unscheduled employee told managers they were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
“This evening an unscheduled employee informed us they were displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to close for the next 48 hours to insist our entire staff be tested.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Ampersea added that the restaurant will undergo deep cleaning to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
“We will also be hiring a cleaning company specializing in deep sanitation to ensure everyones safety as the wellbeing of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance.
While we apologize for any inconvenience, we take this pandemic seriously and we will keep everyone apprised as we obtain more information.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.