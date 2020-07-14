TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is one of many school districts trying to figure out how it will proceed come the start of the academic year.

Baltimore County Public Schools said Tuesday decisions in regard to when to open schools, how to open schools, or whether to continue remote learning will be condition-based and will not be based on a fixed timeline.

The school system said its plan is guided by both the governor’s and state superintendent’s plan for recovery.

Baltimore County Public Schools also said its decisions will take into account scientific data.

The school district said at a Board of Education meeting that it will decide between three options.

Scenario One continues with virtual, at-home instruction with certain improvements; Scenario Two is a combination of at-home and in-person learning which includes an A-day/B-day rotation, or something similar; and Scenario Three is a return to school at 100 percent capacity.

“It may serve us better to lean toward a more virtual return, understanding what we did during the initial closing won’t be how we will start because of that feedback, but to have some kind phased-in, I think our young folks may need that,” Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said.

While some, including the teacher’s union, have expressed support for online-only classes in the fall, others said there’s no better option than in-person instruction.

“The kids really get a lot more out of school than just information being beamed at them by interacting with one another,” said Baltimore County parent Michael Wade.

“For the children’s sake, I really hope they open up schools,” said Baltimore County parent Patty White.

The school system also said it will also take into account stakeholder feedback from students, parents, teachers, principals and community organizations.

It will officially publish its recovery plans by August 14.

