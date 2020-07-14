CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up; Total Cases Top 74K
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Future nurses studying at Harford Community College are getting a boost.

Two longtime donors are giving $1 million in scholarship funding to nursing students.

This is the biggest individual donation the school has ever gotten.

Dr. David and Alena Schwaber have been supporting nursing students with scholarships over the past 15 years, but in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the money is needed more than ever before.

