GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An announcement is expected to be made next week about what school will look like this fall in Maryland amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But, before then, Anne Arundel County Schools are already ruling out certain things.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The district said they will not alternate student schedules to limit the number of people in the building.
That’s because it brings up issues with cleaning buildings and childcare, officials said.
A hybrid model where students will attend in-person classes two days a week is still a possibility.
The district is also ruling out full busses and full classes.
Officials are hoping to finalize a plan by the end of the month.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.