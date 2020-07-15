Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Relief is on the way for some Howard County businesses.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the first set of companies to receive a portion of the $5 million relief grant.
The money is getting split up between retailers, farmers and restaurants.
203 businesses were given money in the first round.
Daycares and hotels are eligible for the next round of grants.
