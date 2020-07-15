LATEST:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces 47.5K Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Totaling $501M
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Calvin Ball, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Relief is on the way for some Howard County businesses.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the first set of companies to receive a portion of the $5 million relief grant.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The money is getting split up between retailers, farmers and restaurants.

203 businesses were given money in the first round.

Daycares and hotels are eligible for the next round of grants.

