ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will open cooling centers starting Friday ahead of the heat wave.
The cooling centers will be opened July 17 through July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s with humidity and heat indexes reached 107.
Here are the locations of the cooling centers:
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Officials said all cooling centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. However, medical care is not available. Anyone who’s experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 911.
Pets are not allowed in any cooling centers, but accommodations will be made for service animals.
Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. COVID-19 guidance must be adhered to including social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Residents should exercise caution during extremely hot temperatures.
Health officials said they are encouraged to do the following:
- Drink more fluids, regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you are
thirsty to drink.
- Do not drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar, as these
can cause you to lose more body fluid.
- Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your
home does not have air-conditioning, go to an air-conditioned public place or
a County cooling center – even a few hours spent in air-conditioning can help
your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
- Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the 90s
fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or
moving to an air-conditioned place is a more efficient way to cool off.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- NEVER leave any person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
- Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some
people are at greater risk than others. Check regularly on:
- Infants and young children
- Those aged 65 or older
- Those who have a mental illness
- Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood
pressure
- At risk individuals seeking cooling with concerns for their pets, should contact
Animal Care & Control (410) 222-8900 during normal business hours.
- In accordance with § 12-4-809. Severe weather emergencies and alerts, the County
Executive has issued a Severe Weather Animal Alert. For more information please visit Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control’s website.
