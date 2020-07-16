BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations are underway to deliver fresh, healthy meals to one Southwest Baltimore community in need, thanks to a new partnership with the Classic Catering People and the United Way of Central Maryland.

“Right now more than ever for those particularly that can’t get out or don’t have the resources to prepare their own meal, need to know right now that they can get a nutritious meal,” said Larry Frank, partner and vice president of the Classic Catering People.

The Classic Cares program was established after a survey conducted by Access Art of the Morrell Park Community in Southwest Baltimore City found that 25 percent of respondents had minimal or no access to healthy food on a regular basis, and nearly 50-percent of respondents identified local access to healthy food as their biggest need.

“I know during these times of social distancing and people being more cautious, this is a really great way for people to engage and support the community,” said Judy Poey, health program officer at United Way of Central Maryland.

The program aims to provide fresh, healthy meals to people that need it the most.

“They need our help, some cases they need food… food at any level, but we need to make sure they get balanced nutritious meals,” said Frank.

By purchasing a meal from the “Classic Cares” menu, each customer’s purchase will provide six healthy and nutritious meals to the community. The Classic Cares menu is available here.

“We started last month where we delivered over 100 meals to the community and we’re pleased to say we’ve increased to over 50 percent,” Frank said.

On Friday, July 17th, the Cares team will make their second drop off of around 150 meals to be distributed at Access Art in Morrell Park from around noon to 1 p.m.

Organizers say it’s a win-win situation.

“I think one thing about this program that’s unique is an individual is buying the meal so they get the feel good about enjoying their own meal, but then they also really feel good that they’re making a commitment and contribution to the community. Then, the trifecta is the chefs that are preparing the meals feel there is a different story behind what they are doing,” Frank said.

