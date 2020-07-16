Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no games for the Morgan State football team this fall.
The MEAC announced it has decided to suspend all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This means Morgan State’s game at Towson scheduled for September 12 won’t happen.
The Bears also had games schedule with Northwestern and Appalachian State this season.
This decision also affects the cross country and volleyball teams at both Morgan State and Coppin State.
The MEAC is among other conferences to cancel the fall sports season.
