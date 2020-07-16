CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Tick Down
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no games for the Morgan State football team this fall.

The MEAC announced it has decided to suspend all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This means Morgan State’s game at Towson scheduled for September 12 won’t happen.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Bears also had games schedule with Northwestern and Appalachian State this season.

This decision also affects the cross country and volleyball teams at both Morgan State and Coppin State.

The MEAC is among other conferences to cancel the fall sports season.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

