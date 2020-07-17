TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – Baltimore County announced Friday a new partnership with Baltimore County Public Library and the Maryland Food Bank to provide additional summer meals for youth at seven BCPL locations around the County.
Beginning Monday, July 20, the Maryland Food Bank will set-up sites outside of designated BCPL branches and offer meal kits to those 18 and younger. Kits will include four to six breakfast and lunches and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Youth Summer Meals will be available at the following locations during specified days and times:
Arbutus Branch
855 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227
Tuesdays and Thursdays; 3:00 p.m.
Essex Branch
1110 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD 21221
Mondays and Wednesdays; 3:00 p.m.
Hereford Branch
16940 York Rd, Hereford, MD 21111
Mondays and Wednesdays; 4:00 p.m.
Lansdowne Branch
500 3rd Ave, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Mondays and Wednesdays; 4:00 p.m.
North Point Branch
1716 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk, MD 21222
Tuesday and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m.
Randallstown Branch
8604 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133
Monday and Wednesdays; 3:00 p.m.
Woodlawn Branch
1811 Woodlawn Dr, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m.
Since March, Baltimore County and BCPS have provided over 4 million meals.
