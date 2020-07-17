BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 22 as a heat wave brings dangerous heat to the region.

Temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees Monday.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

The Health Commissioner can declare a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore residents.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday, July 20th through Wednesday, July 22nd from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street (410) 396-1324

Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

John Booth Senior Center 2601-A East Baltimore St. (410) 396-9202

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Rd. (410) 396-3535

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will also open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday, July 20th through Wednesday, July 22nd from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Mary E. Rodman Recreation Center- 3600 Mulberry St, 410-396-0477

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center- 1201 Pennsylvania Ave, 410-396-8490

James D. Gross Recreation Center- 4600 Lanair Ave, 410-396-0755

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave., 21207) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours.

Residents who want to visit a cooling center to seek relief from the heat are encouraged to call the cooling center prior to arrival to ensure space is available. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents who visit a cooling center are reminded to wear a cloth mask in public and maintain social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart from others when possible.

You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:

Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call ahead to a healthcare professional and mention your symptoms.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are open. All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation to check-in.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Reduce outside activities.

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations.

Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur: Confusion Nausea Lightheadedness High body temperature with cool and clammy skin Hot, dry, flushed skin Rapid or slowed heartbeat



City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency, or who are experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.

Baltimore City still has FREE fans to give to adults over the age of 55 and adults with disabilities. Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Point Access Point at 410-396-CARE to see if they qualify for a free box fan.