OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re headed to Ocean City, Maryland this weekend, you may want to know which restaurants are open or remain closed after several restaurants reported COVID-19 cases among employees.

Here’s what we have so far, we’ll update the list as their status updates.

Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar:: Closed July 11. Reopening TBA.

“With a member of our staff testing positive for covid-19 and others awaiting results, we believe this to be the best course of action. Once our staff is tested, quarantines are complete, and our facilities undergo deep sanitation, we will reopen,” they said in a Facebook post.

Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon: Closed on July 11. Expected to reopen July 23 at 3 p.m.

“Dry Dock 28 and Buxy’s Salty Dog saloon will remain closed until Thursday, July 23rd.”

Dry Dock 28: Closed on July 11. Expected to reopen July 23 at 3 p.m.

“The Salty Dog saloon and Dry Dock 28 will be closing this evening at 7 p.m. and remain closed until Wednesday at 11 a.m. This is to insure the safety of patrons, and staff!” they posted on Facebook.

Fish Tales OC: Closed on July 11. Reopening TBA

“We regret to inform you that Fish Tales will be closed until further notice. It was brought to our attention tonight that 3 of our staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon receiving this news, we immediately closed,” they said in Facebook post.

Longboard Cafe: Closed July 7 after a staff member tested positive for COVID. Reopened on July 10.

“A staff member has tested positive for the Coronavirus after visiting family out of town, and while no one else has any symptoms whatsoever, out of an abundance of caution we are having the entire staff tested. As such, we will be closed for 3 days while we self quarantine pending the test results,” they said in a Facebook post.

Phillips Crab House: Closed July 15. Reopening TBA.

“Unfortunately, we have had a member of our staff test positive for COVID-19. We are closing to thoroughly sanitize our facility and are in contact with the health department to take every step needed to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff. This is our absolute top priority,” they said on Facebook.

Purple Moose Saloon: Closed July 10. Reopening TBA