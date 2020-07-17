GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The MDOT MVA said Friday that two employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Glen Burnie branch office.
One employee reported testing positive on Thursday. This employee last worked in the annex building on Friday, July 10, according to the MDOT MVA.
Another employee reported testing positive Friday after working in the Glen Burnie office on Thursday, the MDOT MVA said.
The MDOT MVA said both employees are currently self-quarantining at home.
The MDOT MVA issued the following statement:
“In order to protect employees and staff, MDOT MVA completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the office space following the first notification on July 16 in accordance with CDC standards, and another deep cleaning on July 17 in response to the second confirmed case.”
They also said offices have implemented CDC guidelines since reopening to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
