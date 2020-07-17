COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is the latest school to make SAT and ACT scores optional for students applying for the spring and fall of 2021.
This decision hopes to help ease some pressure on students going through the application process right now.
Since students may not be able to get the prep needed or even take the tests, they can still submit scores if you would like them to be considered.
But, for students who choose not, the University says you will not be at a disadvantage in the application review process.
