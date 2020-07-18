Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Y is partnering with the Red Cross to host blood drives throughout the region.
Volunteers collected blood in Towson on Saturday.
They’re adhering to social distancing guidelines… wearing gloves.. and checking temperatures.
The American Red Cross said since the spread of the coronavirus, they’ve had to cancel thousands of blood drives but are working to fill the blood shortage.
