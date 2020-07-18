Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic forced schools to unexpectedly shut down and move to virtual learning last year.
Walden University recently stepped up to help students in need by providing computers, tablets and other devices.
In all, 650 tablets were distributed to elementary school children.
In addition, 300 custom learning kits were sent to Pre-K and Kindergarten students!
