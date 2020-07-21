OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland Tuesday as the heat wave continues.
The heat advisory was issued for Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore until 8 p.m.
Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with real feel temperatures up to 105 degrees.
Please stay hydrated and in the air-conditioning as much as possible.
There’s a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon.
