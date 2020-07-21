Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued across parts of Maryland.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties through 8:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service says the main threat of the storm is 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
