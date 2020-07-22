WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dozen student-athletes at Morgan State University tested positive for the coronavirus before the university ceased all voluntary workouts, the school said in a statement Wednesday.

Seventy-seven student-athletes and 42 coaches and staff members were tested for COVID-19; 12 athletes tested positive.

“Student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 were immediately placed in isolation for 14 days in accordance with CDC, state and local guidelines and the University’s Quarantine and Isolation Protocol. All student-athletes, who may have been exposed by way of shared common spaces, were also self-quarantined as a precautionary measure until they could safely return home,” the statement reads.

Following the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference suspending the fall sports season, Morgan State has ended all voluntary workouts and is sending student-athletes home.

