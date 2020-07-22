BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite an announcement from Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Wednesday morning that indoor dining will be shut down due to the coronavirus, organizers of the Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week said the event will continue.
Young signed an executive order on Wednesday shutting down indoor dining at 5 p.m. Friday due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. Restaurants can still serve customers via outdoor dining, carryout and delivery service.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Even with the changes, Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week is set to start on Friday and run through August 2. Organizers said they will reach out to participating businesses to let them know that indoor dining is being eliminated.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week Set To Return Later This Month With Changes Due To COVID-19
- Baltimore City Puts Ban On Indoor Dining, Face Coverings Required For Residents 2 And Up Starting Friday
It’s unclear if the indoor dining shutdown will affect the number of restaurants taking part in the annual event, organizers said in a news release.
“From the start, this year’s Restaurant Week promotion was geared toward the unique conditions presented by the pandemic and had already planned for Restaurant Week dining specials to apply to outdoor dining and carryout/delivery orders,” the news release said.
Organizers made a number of changes to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, including opening up to fast-casual restaurants and those offering only curbside service.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.