BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are holding the man arrested in an incident in Brooklyn on Tuesday without bond after he allegedly killed a woman while resisting arrest on outstanding warrants police were attempting to serve him.

Anne Arundel County police were searching for a wanted suspect on Tuesday at around 2:36 p.m. in Brooklyn, identified as David Roy Bogdanowicz, a 52-year-old man with no fixed address.

He had outstanding arrest warrants for violation of a protective order, assault and trespassing.

The department said fugitive detectives found a suspect in the area of Church and 6th streets around 2:30 p.m. They surrounded his tow truck, at which point he put it in reverse and drove toward them.

A police officer fired a single round that did not hit anyone, officials said. The suspect continued driving toward Baltimore, at which point a woman inside the truck either was pushed or jumped out.

“At that time he put his tow truck in reverse, then put it in drive, driving toward one of our detectives,” Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Jackie Davis said.

Bogdanowicz then ran over the woman and kept trying to flee, police said.

Fugitive detectives immediately began giving her aid with the use of a tourniquet and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Detectives continued these life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics.

The victim, identified as Heather May Noakes, a 52-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Other detectives began to scour the area to find Bogdanowicz. The suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen during a burglary on July 20 from a business in the 1100 block of Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie, was secured as evidence.

Bogdanowicz is charged with the second-degree murder of Noakes along with first-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was also served with outstanding warrants.

He’s currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held on a no bond status.

Even though an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.