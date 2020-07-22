BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If and when fans are allowed to return to football stadiums this fall, they’ll be required to wear masks at games due to the coronavirus pandemic, an NFL spokesperson said.
League spokesperson Brian McCarthy tweeted about the policy Wednesday afternoon.
“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” he wrote.
For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020
If fans are allowed at M&T Bank Stadium to cheer on the Ravens, the team said capacity would be limited to fewer than 14,000 fans in order to follow social distancing guidelines. The stadium can hold just over 71,000 fans.
