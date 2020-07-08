BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much remains in the air regarding the 2020 NFL season, but if fans are able to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this fall, attendance will be greatly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on social distancing guidelines, the team said if fans are allowed to watch the games in-person, capacity would be at fewer than 14,000 fans. The stadium’s normal capacity is 71,008.

Season tickets for 2020 will be deferred to 2021, with seat locations protected and the same seats offered in 2021, the team said Wednesday.

If #NFL games are played in 2020 & if fans are permitted to attend (both listed as “IF’s”) capacity will be limited to 14,000 fans & the Ravens are allowing season ticket deferrals to 2021 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/R6QpNWKNjd — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 8, 2020

In addition, credits for money already paid toward 2020 tickets can be refunded or applied to future ticket purchases. Single-game ticket sales are being stopped and refunds will be issued.

“With over 62,000 season tickets already sold, there is no equitable way to accommodate in a limited stadium capacity all (Permanent Seat License) Owners who are interested in maintaining season tickets for 2020,” senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement. “Under these unusual circumstances, it’s best to simplify the ticket sales process and allow fans to decide which games they want to attend, while giving our PSL Owners priority in accessing tickets.”

Despite the pandemic, the NFL said the league is scheduled to start on time. The Ravens’ season opener is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore.

Fans with questions about the changes should contact the Ravens’ ticket office.

