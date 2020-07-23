BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re thinking of taking to the skies for a summer getaway trip, airlines say they’re implementing several safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer air travel is looking a lot different this year. They’re fewer people traveling and additional safety measures in place.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

“United Airlines is committed on earning the confidence of the customers to come back, so we started a lot of safety initiatives,” Jeffrey Mechnig, United Airlines DCA Assistant General Manager, said.

While the CDC says travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19, airlines say they’re doing everything they can to stop the spread of the virus.

United Airlines took WJZ aboard one of its flights to show us the additional safety measures they’re putting into place.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“Promoting a lot of the social distancing, masks are mandatory with all of our employees, along with our customers,” Mechnig said.

Travelers start at the ticket counter where they can do a contactless check-in by simply scanning their boarding pass and handing off their bag without ever having to touch anything.

If they decide to do traditional check-in with touch screens, United Airlines says they’re cleaning them down multiple times a day.

“The electrostatic spraying here at the ticket counter and in the entire facility, in our back offices, operations area, gates and now on all of our aircrafts,” Mechnig said.

Seats are not blocked off on United Airlines flights, but travelers do have the option of changing seats if they feel uncomfortable and can even change flights if they’re close to full.

“In the event that a flight is 70 percent full, the customers do have the option of changing their itinerary,” Mechnig said.

United Airlines also says they’re providing face masks and hand wipes if passengers don’t have their own.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.