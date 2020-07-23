ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Maryland as hospitalization numbers go up again.
The state reported Thursday that there are 80,836 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up 664 cases since Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are also up to 528 from 505 in a day. However ICU cases are down slightly to 133 from 137.
A total of 3,281 people have died from the virus over the span of the pandemic — four more since Wednesday.
But as Gov. Larry Hogan continues to say, the state’s positivity rate remains below 5%, but is up slight from Wednesday at 4.56%.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 80,836 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,016,222 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.56%.
Number of persons tested negative: 708,205
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,281 pic.twitter.com/dORyQFhCce
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 23, 2020
Of the 12,037 ever hospitalized, 5,434 were released from isolation.
A total of 1,016,222 tests were administered and 708,205 were negative.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|244
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,144
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,842
|(378)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,345
|(500)
|20*
|Calvert
|509
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|371
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,316
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|576
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,679
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|294
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,820
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|38
|Harford
|1,514
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,242
|(94)
|6*
|Kent
|223
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,654
|(743)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|21,038
|(702)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|341
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|790
|(52)
|Somerset
|111
|(3)
|Talbot
|274
|(4)
|Washington
|826
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,206
|(42)
|Worcester
|439
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,592
|10-19
|4,669
|(1)
|20-29
|13,325
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,191
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|13,881
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,287
|(259)
|13*
|60-69
|8,615
|(534)
|11*
|70-79
|5,387
|(815)
|20*
|80+
|4,889
|(1,498)
|75*
|Data not available
|(7)
|Female
|42,241
|(1,615)
|67*
|Male
|38,595
|(1,666)
|61*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,905
|(1,340)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,551
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|17,213
|(1,388)
|66*
|Hispanic
|20,670
|(383)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,805
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,692
|(9)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
