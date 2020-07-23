ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Maryland as hospitalization numbers go up again.

The state reported Thursday that there are 80,836 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up 664 cases since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are also up to 528 from 505 in a day. However ICU cases are down slightly to 133 from 137.

A total of 3,281 people have died from the virus over the span of the pandemic — four more since Wednesday.

But as Gov. Larry Hogan continues to say, the state’s positivity rate remains below 5%, but is up slight from Wednesday at 4.56%.

Of the 12,037 ever hospitalized, 5,434 were released from isolation.

A total of 1,016,222 tests were administered and 708,205 were negative.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 244 (18) Anne Arundel 6,144 (206) 8* Baltimore City 9,842 (378) 14* Baltimore County 10,345 (500) 20* Calvert 509 (26) 1* Caroline 371 (3) Carroll 1,316 (113) 2* Cecil 576 (29) 1* Charles 1,679 (88) 2* Dorchester 294 (5) Frederick 2,820 (113) 7* Garrett 38 Harford 1,514 (63) 3* Howard 3,242 (94) 6* Kent 223 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,654 (743) 38* Prince George’s 21,038 (702) 23* Queen Anne’s 341 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 790 (52) Somerset 111 (3) Talbot 274 (4) Washington 826 (29) Wicomico 1,206 (42) Worcester 439 (17) 1* Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,592 10-19 4,669 (1) 20-29 13,325 (18) 1* 30-39 15,191 (44) 5* 40-49 13,881 (105) 3* 50-59 12,287 (259) 13* 60-69 8,615 (534) 11* 70-79 5,387 (815) 20* 80+ 4,889 (1,498) 75* Data not available (7) Female 42,241 (1,615) 67* Male 38,595 (1,666) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,905 (1,340) 48* Asian (NH) 1,551 (125) 6* White (NH) 17,213 (1,388) 66* Hispanic 20,670 (383) 8* Other (NH) 3,805 (36) Data not available 13,692 (9)

