BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore french bistro Chez Hugo is closing permanently due to COVID-19, they announced in a statement Wednesday.
The farm-to-table restaurant located just two blocks from the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore said the decision comes as restaurants continue to deal with restricted capacity due to the virus and the “understandable reluctance” for diners to visit indoor restaurants.
“It has been our great pleasure to host you at our ‘house’ these last two and a half years,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
They said they do not anticipate the restaurant reopening in its current form.
Baltimore City suspended indoor dining Wednesday, citing rising COVID-19 numbers in the City as spikes are popping up across the nation.
Chez Hugo is one of the latest Baltimore establishments to close its doors. The Green Turtle in Fells Point closed after more than 30 years in May and Ciao Bella, recently rebranded as Lew Gambino’s, closed after 29 years at the beginning of July.
The Italian restaurant did not cite whether the coronavirus pandemic played a role in its closure.
Some other restaurants and bars have closed down temporarily due to coronavirus cases within their staff.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.