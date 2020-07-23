CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Up Again
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new place to get tested for COVID-19 in Howard County.

FirstCall Urgent Care has teamed up with Merriweather Post Pavilion to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Normally, Merriweather is packed with concertgoers, but instead they’re offering tests at the west gate off of Dennis Lane.

Testing will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

