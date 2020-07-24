BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memo obtained by CBS News says the Department of Homeland Security is getting ready to send federal law enforcement officials to even more cities across the U.S.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a surge of hundreds of federal law enforcement officials would head to Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of Operation LeGend, a program aimed at combating violent crime. While the president included Baltimore in a list of possible cities that could see federal agents, it was not included in Wednesday’s announcement.
In a statement to WJZ, the Baltimore Police Department said it has not received an official notification from the government about deploying federal law enforcement officials in the city.
The Baltimore Police Department issued the following statement:
“The Baltimore Police Department has not received any official notification or intent from the United States Government to deploy federal law enforcement officers to patrol the streets of Baltimore City. However, the Department continues to work with our federal partners to address violent crime. Through collaborations with our federal partners we are able to target violent offenders, as well as those who facilitate violence through drug trafficking, gun violence, human trafficking and other illegal activities. These partnerships enhance investigations and assist the department in holding bad actors accountable.”
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott and other local leaders have said they don’t want federal law enforcement officials deployed in the city.