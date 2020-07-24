BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of the Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Baltimore will hold in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year, the archdiocese said Friday.
Under the reopening plan, students and staff will be required to follow social distancing and face-covering requirements.
“Under the plan, most Catholic schools will be able to safely accommodate all students for five-day, in-person instruction; however, due to the size and staffing of some school facilities, some schools will begin the school year under a blended or hybrid model incorporating both in-person and remote learning,” the archdiocese said in a news release.
The archdiocese said Catholic schools’ enrollment and facility sizes make it possible for students to safely return to class.
Remote learning will be available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom in the fall.
Individual schools will send parents specific reopening plans in the coming weeks.
Most public school systems in Maryland, including those in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Harford County and Howard County, will be shifting to virtual learning for part or all of the first semester of the school year.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.