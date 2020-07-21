BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be summer, but Maryland school officials have been busy trying to decide whether or not they will reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.

Several county school districts have already made a decision to be online-only for at least the first semester.

Gov. Larry Hogan and State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon are expected to give an update on school reopenings this week.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the decisions:

Allegany County Public Schools: ACPS is currently reviewing its recovery options for each stage in preparation for the opening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year, which is scheduled for August 26, 2020, for students. Learn more here

Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Anne Arundel County Public Schools will employ virtual learning for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. Learn more here

Baltimore City Public Schools: City public schools will start online in the fall. They are hoping to have hybrid learning, meaning some in-person, at a later date. Learn more here

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Baltimore task force on reopening is working on a plan for Catholic school students to safely return to in-person learning. Learn more here

Baltimore County Public Schools: No decision has been made about Fall 2020. At a July Board of Education meeting, Dr. Williams shared that he is leaning towards a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year, according to an official tweet. Learn more here

Calvert County Public Schools: On July 16th, the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools decided to continue the discussion of how to open the 2020-2021 school year. To ensure the safety of staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board is in favor of starting the year online for all students. Board members recognize, however, that barriers exist for some students to learn online. The Board will continue to accept public comments about meeting the needs of all students through July 22. A virtual town hall will take place on July 23. The time and details are forthcoming. Learn more here

Caroline County Public Schools: No decision has been made although the school district is working on a way to help student-athletes play safely. Learn more here

Carroll County Public Schools: Carroll County Public Schools have not made a decision yet, but here’s a look at their draft plan. Learn more here

Cecil County Public Schools: School officials presented the Board of Education with their plan on July 9. No decision has been made yet. Learn more here

Charles County Public Schools: The Charles County Board of Education voted July 21 to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning for all students, with a goal of transitioning to Phase 2 as quickly as possible. Phase 2 would include in-person instruction for special populations of students. The first day of the 2020-21 school year is Monday, Aug. 31. Learn more here

Dorchester County Public Schools: No decision has been made, but a draft plan was presented on July 14. Learn more here

Frederick County Public Schools: School officials presented a draft plan for school reopening on July 14 and they are currently looking for feedback on this plan until July 23. Learn more here

Garrett County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. Ms. Barbara Baker, Superintendent of Schools, discussed the Garrett County Public Schools reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year plan in a video on the schools website. Learn more here

Harford County Public Schools: Harford County Public Schools has updated its recovery plan as the coronavirus pandemic continues, announcing Thursday they will be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall. Learn more here

Howard County Public Schools: The Howard County School Board has updated its recovery plan as the coronavirus pandemic continues, announcing Thursday they will be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall. Learn more here

Kent County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. The school board will hold a special meeting on July 27. Learn more here

Montgomery County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. Currently, Montgomery County schools officials have released their draft plan for reopening. Learn more here

Prince George’s County Public Schools: Public school students in Prince George’s County will continue distance learning through January 2021, the district said Wednesday. Learn more here

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. Learn more here

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. The county held a virtual town hall on July 15. A board meeting is scheduled for July 22. Learn more here

Somerset County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. School officials are waiting on input from the school community first. You can take a survey on their website. Learn more here

Talbot County Public Schools: County schools has introduced a draft plan and awaiting feedback from the school community. Learn more here

Washington County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. Learn more here

Wicomico County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet, however the board is expected to meet on July 28 to vote on a final plan for the start of 2020-21 school year. Learn more here

Worcester County Public Schools: No decision has been made yet. Learn more here