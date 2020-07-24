ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Protesters marched to the Governor’s mansion Friday the same time the Administration announced it will be rolling out plans to help people on the brink of eviction.

But some residents say the change either came too late or it doesn’t go far enough. They’re calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to extend the moratorium on evictions. The moratorium is set to expire on July 25, 2020.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

A woman who lives in Baltimore who identified herself as Dina, says she has already been evicted.

Through a translator, she told WJZ, “The landlord who was renting a space [to] me, told me I had to leave in the middle of the night with my baby.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Organizers say this isn’t a matter of people not wanting to pay their bills. Instead, in some cases, residents have lost their jobs. Some marchers were critical of the governor.

“Gov. Hogan is not supporting the people who need it right now. We need to cancel rents, we need to keep the moratorium on evictions,” said Chrissy Holt with Our Revolution in Anne Arundel County.

Gov. Hogan said his administration is doing everything possible to get Marylanders back on their feet. On Friday, the administration announced a new program to help people clear up back rent.

The rent assistance program will provide a four month voucher which will be paid directly to apartment complexes. The assistance will be for people who are living in state financed properties. There will also be grants that will go directly to residents who need help.

Earlier in the week, citizens hung banners in Baltimore City that called for leaders to cancel rent.

“No body should be homeless right now. That’s going to make the pandemic a lot worse,” said Anna Martinez with CASA.

Some protesters were also concerned that the most vulnerable will be the children who no longer have a roof over their heads.

“While the school system is going to give every child a Chromebook, where are they going to use them, and where are they going to have Wifi if they are evicted?” asked Yvonne Baicich, a teacher in Prince George’s County.

To see a list of the properties across Maryland that will qualify to cover rent via vouchers, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.