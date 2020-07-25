Comments
GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Gwynn Oak Thursday night.
Police say a man drove to the Woodlawn Police Precinct shortly before 6 p.m. and told officers he was shot.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his upper body in the 6400 block of Security Boulevard. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police immediately.