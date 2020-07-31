GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Officers have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for a shooting that occurred on July 23 in Gwynn Oak, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.
Robert Graf Jr., 37, of Dunkirk, is charged with attempted first and second-degree assault, first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence and various other weapon-related charges. He was released on his own recognizance following a bail hearing review.
Police said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on July 23. The victim reportedly drove to the Woodlawn Police Precinct to report that he had been shot.
Baltimore County Police: Man Injured In Shooting In Gwynn Oak Thursday
Officers said the investigation found that the victim drove up to the Bank of America drive-thru when the suspect cut him off. That resulted in a dispute between the victim and the suspect, at which point police allege Graf exited his vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.