ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to over 83,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

It’s the largest recorded cases in a day since May 19 which had a recorded overnight change of 1,734.

The state is now reporting 83,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eleven more people have died from the virus.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 83,054 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,075,316 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.48%. Number of persons tested negative: 742,272

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,304 pic.twitter.com/a5GZsplALw — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 25, 2020

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased by twelve to 545. Of those in the hospital, 388 are in acute care and 157 are in intensive care.

The statewide positivity rate went down to 4.48 percent, as the state has conducted 1,075,316 tests. Of those, 742,272 have tested negative.

The state said its reporting a record 33,874 tests in one day, 3.92 percent of which came back positive.

#MasksOnMaryland We are reporting a record *34,874* tests today. 3.92% came back positive. Our statewide positivity rate drops to 4.48%, and has now been under 5% for one month. Note that hospitalizations continue to increase: https://t.co/7xq1jn1Wf7 — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) July 25, 2020

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 252 (18) Anne Arundel 6,343 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,210 (383) 14* Baltimore County 10,793 (504) 20* Calvert 528 (26) 1* Caroline 393 (3) Carroll 1,355 (113) 2* Cecil 596 (29) 1* Charles 1,719 (88) 2* Dorchester 305 (5) Frederick 2,870 (113) 7* Garrett 42 Harford 1,579 (64) 3* Howard 3,313 (96) 6* Kent 228 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,922 (744) 38* Prince George’s 21,432 (706) 23* Queen Anne’s 357 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 822 (52) Somerset 114 (3) Talbot 298 (4) Washington 864 (30) Wicomico 1,228 (42) Worcester 491 (17) 1* Data not available (14) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,695 10-19 4,863 (1) 20-29 13,914 (18) 1* 30-39 15,630 (44) 5* 40-49 14,193 (105) 3* 50-59 12,560 (260) 13* 60-69 8,775 (540) 11* 70-79 5,468 (818) 20* 80+ 4,956 (1,506) 75* Data not available (12) 1* Female 43,439 (1,625) 67* Male 39,615 (1,679) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 24,844 (1,349) 48* Asian (NH) 1,591 (125) 6* White (NH) 17,904 (1,397) 66* Hispanic 20,933 (384) 8* Other (NH) 3,863 (35) Data not available 13,919 (14) 1*

