ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to over 83,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
It’s the largest recorded cases in a day since May 19 which had a recorded overnight change of 1,734.
The state is now reporting 83,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eleven more people have died from the virus.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 83,054 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,075,316 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.48%.
Number of persons tested negative: 742,272
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,304 pic.twitter.com/a5GZsplALw
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 25, 2020
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased by twelve to 545. Of those in the hospital, 388 are in acute care and 157 are in intensive care.
The statewide positivity rate went down to 4.48 percent, as the state has conducted 1,075,316 tests. Of those, 742,272 have tested negative.
The state said its reporting a record 33,874 tests in one day, 3.92 percent of which came back positive.
#MasksOnMaryland We are reporting a record *34,874* tests today. 3.92% came back positive.
Our statewide positivity rate drops to 4.48%, and has now been under 5% for one month.
Note that hospitalizations continue to increase: https://t.co/7xq1jn1Wf7
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) July 25, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|252
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,343
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,210
|(383)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,793
|(504)
|20*
|Calvert
|528
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|393
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,355
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|596
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,719
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|305
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,870
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|42
|Harford
|1,579
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,313
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|228
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,922
|(744)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|21,432
|(706)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|357
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|822
|(52)
|Somerset
|114
|(3)
|Talbot
|298
|(4)
|Washington
|864
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,228
|(42)
|Worcester
|491
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,695
|10-19
|4,863
|(1)
|20-29
|13,914
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,630
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,193
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,560
|(260)
|13*
|60-69
|8,775
|(540)
|11*
|70-79
|5,468
|(818)
|20*
|80+
|4,956
|(1,506)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|43,439
|(1,625)
|67*
|Male
|39,615
|(1,679)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|24,844
|(1,349)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,591
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|17,904
|(1,397)
|66*
|Hispanic
|20,933
|(384)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,863
|(35)
|Data not available
|13,919
|(14)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.