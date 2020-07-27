Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has reported its first heat-related death of 2020, the state’s health department said Monday.
Officials said the victim was a man in his 30s. He died in Baltimore.
While the health department did not say when the man died, its latest report showed no heat-related deaths through July 20.
Last year, 20 Marylanders died due to the heat, the health department reports.
