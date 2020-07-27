CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has reported its first heat-related death of 2020, the state’s health department said Monday.

Officials said the victim was a man in his 30s. He died in Baltimore.

While the health department did not say when the man died, its latest report showed no heat-related deaths through July 20.

Last year, 20 Marylanders died due to the heat, the health department reports.

