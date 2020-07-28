ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland as the total number of cases surpassed 85,000.

New numbers reported Tuesday show a total of 85,524 total COVID-19 cases were reported across the state over the span of the pandemic, up 648 since Monday.

A total of of 544 are hospitalized with 150 in the ICU, which is up from the 536 hospitalized Monday of which 145 were in the ICU.

More than 3,327 Marylanders have died from the virus and 131 more probable deaths were reported.

The positivity rate is down slightly at 4.54% in the state.

A total of 1,144,696 coronavirus tests were administered in the state of which 782,732 were negative. Of the 12,398 ever hospitalized, 5,592 were released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 262 (18) Anne Arundel 6,537 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,702 (389) 14* Baltimore County 11,252 (512) 22* Calvert 552 (26) 1* Caroline 416 (3) Carroll 1,402 (114) 2* Cecil 607 (29) 1* Charles 1,772 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,931 (113) 7* Garrett 48 Harford 1,648 (64) 3* Howard 3,410 (96) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,230 (748) 39* Prince George’s 21,870 (708) 23* Queen Anne’s 375 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 855 (53) Somerset 116 (3) Talbot 320 (4) Washington 914 (30) Wicomico 1,256 (42) Worcester 506 (17) 1* Data not available (15)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,812 10-19 5,112 (1) 20-29 14,517 (19) 1* 30-39 16,122 (44) 5* 40-49 14,537 (106) 3* 50-59 12,879 (263) 15* 60-69 8,988 (545) 11* 70-79 5,552 (823) 21* 80+ 5,005 (1,514) 75* Data not available (12) Female 44,838 (1,638) 68* Male 40,686 (1,689) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 25,880 (1,361) 49* Asian (NH) 1,618 (125) 6* White (NH) 18,540 (1,405) 67* Hispanic 21,228 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,953 (35) Data not available 14,305 (15)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.