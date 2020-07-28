ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland as the total number of cases surpassed 85,000.
New numbers reported Tuesday show a total of 85,524 total COVID-19 cases were reported across the state over the span of the pandemic, up 648 since Monday.
A total of of 544 are hospitalized with 150 in the ICU, which is up from the 536 hospitalized Monday of which 145 were in the ICU.
More than 3,327 Marylanders have died from the virus and 131 more probable deaths were reported.
The positivity rate is down slightly at 4.54% in the state.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 85,524 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,144,696 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.54%.
Number of persons tested negative: 782,732
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,327 pic.twitter.com/tEJgU6SMd0
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 28, 2020
A total of 1,144,696 coronavirus tests were administered in the state of which 782,732 were negative. Of the 12,398 ever hospitalized, 5,592 were released from isolation.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|262
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,537
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,702
|(389)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,252
|(512)
|22*
|Calvert
|552
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|416
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,402
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|607
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,772
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|319
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,931
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|48
|Harford
|1,648
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,410
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,230
|(748)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|21,870
|(708)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|375
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|855
|(53)
|Somerset
|116
|(3)
|Talbot
|320
|(4)
|Washington
|914
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,256
|(42)
|Worcester
|506
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,812
|10-19
|5,112
|(1)
|20-29
|14,517
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,122
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,537
|(106)
|3*
|50-59
|12,879
|(263)
|15*
|60-69
|8,988
|(545)
|11*
|70-79
|5,552
|(823)
|21*
|80+
|5,005
|(1,514)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|Female
|44,838
|(1,638)
|68*
|Male
|40,686
|(1,689)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|25,880
|(1,361)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,618
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,540
|(1,405)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,228
|(386)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|3,953
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,305
|(15)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.