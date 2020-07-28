BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Public Health Markets announced Tuesday that Lexington Market can reopen.
The market will be open Thursdays through Saturdays starting July 30.
They will allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though there is no indoor seating.
Masks will be required for customer entry and floor markers have been added to remind people to maintain proper social distancing.
Customers have to enter at the Eutaw Street entrance and through the door marked Herling’s on Paca Street.
Other markets are still serving Baltimore residents and visitors. Northeast Market is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Broadway Market has curbside service from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Cross Street Market is open for carryout at 50 percent capacity, outdoor dining, delivery and pickup.