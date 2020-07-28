BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked no. 3 among the nation’s best hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The Best Hospitals List was released Tuesday with The Mayo Clinic earning the no. 1 overall ranking this year, followed by Cleveland Clinic at no. 2 out of 4,500 hospitals.
U.S. News & World Report also ranked 12 specialties at Hopkins among the top 10 in the country. Ear, Nose, and Throat, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, and Rheumatology ranked no. 1.
Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, likened the interconnecting care of the hospital staff to a completed jigsaw puzzle — composed of individuals with talents and expertise who come together as a team “in the name of health and healing” as well as clinical excellence.
“You are the corner pieces and the edge pieces and the middle pieces that seamlessly snap together to complete the picture that is The Johns Hopkins Hospital. You are the reason for our long-standing recognition on the U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals honor roll,” she said. “I am so proud to be part of this team.”
Johns Hopkins Hospital was also recognized in these areas:
- No. 3 in Ophthalmology and Urology
- No. 4 in Cancer, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Nephrology
- No. 5 in Geriatrics
- No. 7 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery
- No. 16 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery
- No. 17 in Gynecology
- No. 34 in Orthopedics
Among the regional rankings, Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked no. 1 overall in Maryland and in the Baltimore region. Sibley Memorial Hospital ranked no. 7 in the Washington, D.C., metro region and Suburban Hospital ranked no. 7 in Maryland and no. 4 in the Washington, D.C., metro region.
For more details about the ranking methodology, visit the U.S. News and World Report website.