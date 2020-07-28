Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has regained 97,000 jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gov. Larry Hogan is reminding employers there’s another avenue for help.
Gov. Hogan said 223 businesses are now approved to participate in Maryland’s work-sharing unemployment insurance program.
The program saves jobs by providing employers with a flexible alternative to layoffs. Employees can work reduced hours while collecting partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of lost wages.
