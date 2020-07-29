CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours, 20 New Deaths With Hospitalizations Up
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state reports over 750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the total case count jumps past 86,000 on Wednesday.

New numbers show there is now a total of 86,285 cases in Maryland, up 761 since Tuesday.

A total of 571 people are hospitalized, up 27 people overnight. There are 145 people in intensive care- down five cases from Tuesday- and 426 in acute care.

At this time, 3,347 people have died, 20 more people since Tuesday and there are now 131 total probable deaths reported.

The statewide positivity rate went up by .23 percent, now at 4.77 percent.

A total of 1,160,443 coronavirus tests have been administered throughout the pandemic, with 792,674 testing negative. Of the 12,448 ever hospitalized, 5,592 have been released from isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 260 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,599 (206) 8*
Baltimore City 10,826 (390) 14*
Baltimore County 11,423 (516) 22*
Calvert 559 (26) 1*
Caroline 418 (3)
Carroll 1,414 (114) 2*
Cecil 612 (29) 1*
Charles 1,796 (88) 2*
Dorchester 319 (5)
Frederick 2,947 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,676 (64) 3*
Howard 3,441 (96) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,305 (748) 39*
Prince George’s 22,044 (710) 23*
Queen Anne’s 376 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 863 (53)
Somerset 116 (3)
Talbot 323 (4)
Washington 931 (30)
Wicomico 1,260 (43)
Worcester 508 (17) 1*
Data not available (26)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,839
10-19 5,187 (1)
20-29 14,706 (19) 1*
30-39 16,258 (44) 5*
40-49 14,646 (106) 3*
50-59 12,988 (263) 15*
60-69 9,048 (546) 11*
70-79 5,586 (824) 21*
80+ 5,027 (1,521) 75*
Data not available (23)
Female 45,250 (1,646) 68*
Male 41,035 (1,701) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 26,189 (1,365) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,625 (126) 6*
White (NH) 18,746 (1,409) 67*
Hispanic 21,311 (386) 9*
Other (NH) 3,984 (35)
Data not available 14,430 (26)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

