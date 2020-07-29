ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state reports over 750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the total case count jumps past 86,000 on Wednesday.

New numbers show there is now a total of 86,285 cases in Maryland, up 761 since Tuesday.

A total of 571 people are hospitalized, up 27 people overnight. There are 145 people in intensive care- down five cases from Tuesday- and 426 in acute care.

MDH Wed. morning data: Hospitalizations and positivity rate are UP. ICU beds are DOWN. ▪ Confirmed Cases: 86,285 (+761)

▪ Deaths: 3,347 (+20)

▪ Hospitalizations: 571 (+27)

▪ ICU: 145 (-5)

▪ Positivity Rate: 4.77% (+0.23) pic.twitter.com/1ivFk6iujH — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 29, 2020

At this time, 3,347 people have died, 20 more people since Tuesday and there are now 131 total probable deaths reported.

The statewide positivity rate went up by .23 percent, now at 4.77 percent.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 86,285 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,160,443 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.77%. Number of persons tested negative: 792,674

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,347 pic.twitter.com/6LC7QFKxnw — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 29, 2020

A total of 1,160,443 coronavirus tests have been administered throughout the pandemic, with 792,674 testing negative. Of the 12,448 ever hospitalized, 5,592 have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 260 (18) Anne Arundel 6,599 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,826 (390) 14* Baltimore County 11,423 (516) 22* Calvert 559 (26) 1* Caroline 418 (3) Carroll 1,414 (114) 2* Cecil 612 (29) 1* Charles 1,796 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,947 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,676 (64) 3* Howard 3,441 (96) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,305 (748) 39* Prince George’s 22,044 (710) 23* Queen Anne’s 376 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 863 (53) Somerset 116 (3) Talbot 323 (4) Washington 931 (30) Wicomico 1,260 (43) Worcester 508 (17) 1* Data not available (26)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,839 10-19 5,187 (1) 20-29 14,706 (19) 1* 30-39 16,258 (44) 5* 40-49 14,646 (106) 3* 50-59 12,988 (263) 15* 60-69 9,048 (546) 11* 70-79 5,586 (824) 21* 80+ 5,027 (1,521) 75* Data not available (23) Female 45,250 (1,646) 68* Male 41,035 (1,701) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 26,189 (1,365) 49* Asian (NH) 1,625 (126) 6* White (NH) 18,746 (1,409) 67* Hispanic 21,311 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,984 (35) Data not available 14,430 (26)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.