ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Most Marylanders who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 went to family gatherings, house parties and outdoor events, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

Nearly half of those who were interviewed by contact tracers tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a family gathering, Hogan said during a news conference.

“The number one activity of those who have tested positive recently, reported by a staggering 44 percent, nearly half of all those who were interviewed by contact tracers, or just tested positive, was attending family gatherings,” the governor said.

Nearly one in four reported attending house parties prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while 21 percent said they had attended outdoor events.

Hogan said Marylanders must still remain vigilant while around family and at higher-risk locations like shopping at retail stores, dining outdoors at a restaurant and dining indoors at a restaurant.

“Each of us has to be cautious and vigilant,” the governor said. “We can’t afford to let our guard down.”

According to data, for all the positive cases of COVID-19 recently reported, the largest impacted group of people was healthcare workers at 25 percent.

“These folks are obviously the heroes and are on the frontlines every day in a very risky job,” Hogan said.

The state reported over 750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the total case count jumped past 86,000 on Wednesday.

