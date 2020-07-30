PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A police officer suffered serious injures after their vehicle overturned in a crash in Parkville Thursday night, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Officials with the Baltimore County Fire Department said the accident happened at Hartford Road and Hiss Avenue.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews had to extract the officer.
UPDATE: MVC w/RESCUE//Harford Rd & Hiss Ave #parkiville//police officer extricated with serious injuries and being transported.^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 31, 2020
The officer is being taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!