CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMom
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A police officer suffered serious injures after their vehicle overturned in a crash in Parkville Thursday night, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials with the Baltimore County Fire Department said the accident happened at Hartford Road and Hiss Avenue.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews had to extract the officer.

The officer is being taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Comments

Leave a Reply