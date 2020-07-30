TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, the Baltimore County health officer and director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the county’s health department has confirmed.
In a statement, Branch said he got tested after experiencing a mild cough and lost his voice.
“While I do not know exactly how I contracted the virus, this is a stark reminder of how contagious COVID-19 can be,” he said. “I will continue to rest and recuperate at home, but would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that this disease is still very much with us and that we are all susceptible.”
Branch added he continues to take part in county business while self-isolating at home.
