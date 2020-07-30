BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city leaders continue to urge people to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said city residents need to commit to wearing face coverings “instead of trying to find loopholes.”
“I keep seeing people complaining about masks and asking for exceptions to be made,” Young said. “Let me be clear: COVID is not making exceptions.”
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the increasing number of cases in the city justifies her order from last week requiring everyone ages two and up to wear masks in all public places where social distancing isn’t possible.
The increasing cases among various groups show a number of people aren’t taking the virus seriously, she said.
Since the order took effect, Dzirasa said the city has received a number of questions about people and businesses trying to find ways around wearing face coverings.
“Put simply, if you are outside of your home, keep the face covering somewhere on you at all times,” she said, adding there’s nothing political about wearing a mask.
